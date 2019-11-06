BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
-Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
-Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
-Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
November 7
Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, wheat hamburger bun, fruited gelatin
November 8
Pork loin with mushroom gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, applesauce
November 11
Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, peach crisp
November 12
Chicken with gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit
November 13
Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake
November 14
Lemon pepper fish, baked potato, carrots, wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit
November 15
Chicken rotini Alfredo, broccoli, garlic Texas bread, applesauce
November 18
Cranberry Dijon chicken, whipped sweet potatoes, green beans with red peppers, pears
November 19
Beef chili w/beans, baked potato, spinach, baked cookie
November 20
Country fried steak with gravy, mashed red potatoes, whole kernel corn, peaches
November 21
Turkey breast with gravy, whipped potatoes, bread dressing, green beans, wheat roll, pumpkin crumble
November 22
BBQ rib patty on wheat bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, fresh seasonal fruit