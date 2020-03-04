BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday, 12 p.m.
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 or 319-334-7011 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
March 5
Curry Chicken Thigh, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Lentil Vegetable Pilaf, Naan Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Chocolate Milk, Margarine
March 6
Cheese Omelet, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Hot Apples with Raisins, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Picante Sauce
March 9
Pineapple Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine
March 10
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake, Milk, Margarine
March 11
Chicken Noodle Soup, Sliced Turkey & Cheese, Green Pea Salad, Wheat Roll, Cottage Cheese & Pineapple, Milk, Mustard
March 12
Salisbury Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine
March 13
Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce
March 16
BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Hash brown Casserole, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Hot Spiced Apples, Chocolate Milk
March 17
Beef Cabbage Casserole, Harvard Beets, Corn Casserole, Wheat Bread, Lime Fruited Gelatin, Milk, Margarine
March 18
Creole Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Wheat Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk, Margarine
March 19
Sweet & Sour Chicken, Rice, Beets, Fortune Cookie, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
March 20
Tuna Noodle Casserole, Peas & Carrots, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Margarine