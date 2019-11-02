Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Each meal includes milk.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

November 4

Savory apricot chicken, whipped potatoes, Harvard beets, fruit cocktail

November 5

Beef goulash, green peas, sliced carrots, fresh seasonal fruit

November 6

Potato crusted fish, cheesy rice, Italian vegetable blend, baked cookie

November 7

Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, wheat hamburger bun, fruited gelatin

November 8

Pork loin with mushroom gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, applesauce

November 11

Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, peach crisp

November 12

Chicken with gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit

November 13

Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake

November 14

Lemon pepper fish, baked potato, carrots, wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit

November 15

Chicken rotini Alfredo, broccoli, garlic Texas bread, applesauce

Tags