BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Each meal includes milk.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

February 3

Pizza Casserole, Green Beans, Warm Lemon Cake, Milk, Margarine

February 4

Tuna Noodle Casserole, Peas & Carrots, Multi-Grain Bread, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Margarine

February 5

BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Hash brown Casserole, Coleslaw, Wheat Hamburger Bun, Hot Spiced Apples, Chocolate Milk

February 6

Creole Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Whole Kernel Corn, Wheat Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk, Margarine

February 7

Sweet & Sour Chicken, Rice, Beets, Fortune Cookie, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

February 10

Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce

February 11

Salisbury Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine

February 12

Pineapple Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine

February 13

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake, Milk, Margarine

February 14

Chicken Noodle Soup, Sliced Turkey & Cheese, Green Pea Salad, Wheat Roll, Cottage Cheese & Pineapple, Milk, Mustard