BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
January 20
Sausage w/Peppers & Onions, Mixed Beans, Sauerkraut, Hot Dog Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk
January 21
Curry Chicken Thigh, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Lentil Vegetable Pilaf, Naan Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Chocolate Milk, Margarine
January 22
Cheese Omelet, Roasted Diced Potatoes, Hot Apples with Raisins, Cinnamon Roll, Milk, Picante Sauce
January 23
Meatloaf, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Multi-Grain Bread, Peaches, Milk, Margarine
January 24
Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine
January 27
Baked Chicken Breast, Picante Sauce, Confetti Rice, Fiesta Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie, Milk
January 28
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Carrots, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Texas Bread, Milk, Margarine
January 29
Potato Soup, Tuna Salad, Beet Salad, Multi-Grain Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk
January 30
Beef Stew, Green Beans, Cornbread, Pie, Milk
January 31
Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk