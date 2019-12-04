BUCHANAN COUNTY – Meals offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Each meal includes milk.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5{sup}th{/sup} Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
December 5
Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, multi-grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit
December 6
Liver and onions or beef with onion gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, green peas, baked cookie
December 9
Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, peach crisp
December 10
Lemon pepper fish, baked potato, carrots, wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit
December 11
Chicken with gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit
December 12
Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake
December 13
Chicken rotini Alfredo, broccoli, garlic Texas bread, applesauce
December 16
Potato crusted fish, cheesy rice, Italian vegetable blend, baked cookie
December 17
Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, wheat hamburger bun, fruited gelatin
December 18
Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, cabbage with carrots, wheat roll, carrot spice cake
December 19
Savory apricot chicken, whipped potatoes, Harvard beets, fruit cocktail
December 20
Beef goulash, green peas, sliced carrots, fresh seasonal fruit