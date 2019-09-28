Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk. Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

September 30

Country fried steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, sliced pears

October 1

Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh fruit, taco sauce

October 2

Roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, baked potato, seasoned green beans, fluffy fruit salad

October 3

Breaded pollock, mashed red potatoes, coleslaw, mixed fruit crisp

October 4

Italian pork loin, cheesy shells, cabbage, multi-grain bread, applesauce

October 7

Chicken rotini alfredo, broccoli, garlic Texas bread, applesauce

October 8

Roast beef with gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, frosted cake

October 9

Lemon pepper fish, baked potato, carrots, wheat bread, fresh seasonal fruit

October 10

Chicken with gravy, red potatoes, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit

October 11

Beef spaghetti casserole, Italian vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, peach crisp

