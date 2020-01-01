Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WATERLOO – Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk.

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

January 2

Cranberry Dijon Chicken, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans with Red Peppers, Pears, Milk, Margarine

January 3

Turkey Breast with Gravy, Bread Dressing, Broccoli, Fruited Gelatin, Milk

January 6

Salisbury Beef, Whipped Potatoes, Glazed Baby Carrots, Baked Cookie, Milk, Margarine

January 7

Pineapple Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Margarine

January 8

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake, Milk, Margarine

January 9

Chicken Noodle Soup, Sliced Turkey & Cheese, Green Pea Salad, Wheat Roll, Cottage Cheese & Pineapple, Milk, Mustard

January 10

Breaded Fish Fillet, Whole Kernel Corn, Stewed Tomatoes, Hamburger Bun, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk, Tartar Sauce

January 13

Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk

January 14

Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Milk

January 15

Hamburger Patty, Lettuce/Tomato/Onion, Whipped Potatoes, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk, Ketchup

January 16

Potato Crusted Fish, Macaroni & Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Milk, Tartar Sauce

January 17

Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing