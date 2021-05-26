INDEPENDENCE – Mostly cloudy skies did not scare 128 cars from signing in at the Independence Motor Speedway on Saturday night for Myers Polaris Night. The racetrack produced some great two-, three-, and sometimes four-wide racing throughout the night. Several divisions saw first-time winners make it to victory lane.
First-time feature winners at Independence Motor Speedway included Logan Anderson, Jason Doyle, Jordan Hicks, and Logan Clausen. Other feature winners included Dale Schwamman, Sean Johnson, and Tyler Ollendieck.
Twenty-five races (heats and features) completed in three hours and 43 minutes, with the last checkered flag waving at 9:43 p.m. The Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models were $850 to win and $200 to second, and a $250 bonus to the feature winner from Sunoco Race Fuels.
First feature of the night was the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 16-lap feature event. Before a single lap was scored in the books, the caution came out when Kole Quam spun off the topside of turn one. Justin Becker took the early race lead, but the caution came out again on lap two when Gage Neal slid off the top side of turn three. Becker continued to lead until another caution on lap four. Logan Anderson, making the trip from Eddyville, took the top spot away on the restart, followed by Tony Olson. The caution came out two more times, once on lap nine and then again on lap 11. Anderson held off Becker, Tony Olson, and Kyle Olson to take the win. For Anderson, it was his first-ever win in Independence. Kyle Olson came home second, Justin Becker was third, Tony Olson was fourth, and Brandon Tharp was fifth.
Leah Wroten wrestled the early lead of the Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 20-lap feature event from fellow front Jerry Schipper. The caution came out just after lap one was scored when Kyle Rose spun in turn four. Wroten continued to lead as the battle behind her started heating up, going two and three wide. Wroten worked the outside lane, and Jason Doyle worked the inside lane. Doyle was able to make it work and take over the top spot in lap five. Doyle pulled away, only to have lap traffic slow him down, allowing Philip Holtz to reel him in, but Doyle did what he needed to do to hold off Holtz. Doyle went on to take his first-ever stock car feature win in Independence. Holtz finished second ahead of Jarod Weepie, Wroten, and Tom Schmitt.
Up next was the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20-lap feature event. Jordan Hicks from Delmar flexed his muscles, because not even the cautions on lap two when Richard Hines spun on the front stretch or on lap 12 when Rod McDonald and Logan Duffy got together in turn four prevented Hicks from adding his name to the history books of feature winners in Indee. Hicks took the win despite 10th place starter Troy Cordes trying to chase him down late. Ryan Maitland, Jason Briese, and Kip Siems rounded out the top five.
Mitch Balik led the first nine laps of the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts 15-lap feature event before the only caution came out for Joseph Hempstead slowing in turn two. Logan Clausen restarted second and wrestled the lead away from Mitch Balik and never looked back. Clausen added his name as a first-time winner in Indee. Mitch Balik finished second, Zeke Wheeler was third, David Balik was fourth, and Adam Gates was fifth.
Brothers Daniel and David Anderson led the field to green in the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12-lap feature event. Daniel Anderson took the race lead early, but just after lap one was scored the caution came out for debris in turn one. The caution came out again on lap two when Derek Xayasouk spun in turn four. Reggie Rema took the top spot away on the restart of the lap two caution but again the yellow was out when Tyler Carey spun in turn two. Rema led until lap seven when Dale Schwamman worked his way through the field and took over the top spot. Schwamman went on to take his second feature win of the season in Indee ahead of Rema, Carson James, Bryce Carey, and Dave Rosburg.
The Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models 25-lap feature had a little trouble getting started as Ben Seemann spun in turn one forcing several cars to make abrasive action. The restart was no better as again the caution came out when Scott Welsh and Chase Jermeland got together exiting turn two. When the race got started, Sean Johnson took the race lead. Johnson pulled away from Curt Martin, Logan Duffy, and Travis Smock until the caution came out on lap 17 for debris on the front stretch. Johnson held on, leading the last eight laps to take the feature win and the Sunoco Race Fuels bonus. Martin, Duffy, Smock, and Austin Russell rounded out the top five.
Final feature of the night was the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 15-lap feature event, and went caution-free. Tyler Ollendieck bounced back, flexing his muscles by leading all 15 laps, despite several challenges early from Brett Vanous. With Ollendieck taking the win, Vanous held on to finish second. Kaden Reynolds worked his way to third, Luke Bird was fourth, and Luke Schluetter was fifth.
Next week is Rydell Auto Night at the Speedway with the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds $1,000 to win show plus the Midwest Micro Series Micro Sprints make an appearance to the 3/8-mile oval as we wrap up the month of May. Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models, Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods, Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks, Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars (Micro Mods), and Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts are racing. Pits open at 4 p.m., and grandstands at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps start at 5:45 p.m., and racing at 6 p.m.
Race nights in June include Fahr Beverage Mid-Season Championships on June 5, Burco Farms Night on June 12, Crawford Farms Hall of Fame Night on June 19, and the Haulin’ with Hoker Trucking Malvern Bank SLMR Late Models on June 26.
For more information about Independence Motor Speedway, check out jjamracing.net or independencemotorspeedway.myracepass.com, or like the Facebook page Independence Motor Speedway, or contact promoter Mick Trier at 515-201-5526 or track manager Justin Temeyer at 563-920-2867
INDEPENDENCE MOTOR SPEEDWAY
Myers Polaris Night
IMCA Late Models
Presented by Dunlap Motors
Feature (25 laps): 1. 8R Sean Johnson (Independence); 2. 45 Curt Martin (Independence); 3. 14 Logan Duffy (Independence); 4. 98 Travis Smock (Independence); 5. 23 Austin Russell (Evansdale); 6. 5W Scott Welsh (Cedar Rapids); 7. 31H Steve Hunter (Hopkinton); 8. 192 Chase Jermeland (Decorah); 9. 22 Jill George (Cedar Falls); 10. 66 Todd Johnson (Mitchellville); 11. 60S Ben Seemann (Waterloo); 12. 53 Darren Ackerman (Elk Run Heights); 13. 7 Jenna Johnson (Mitchellville); 14. 5M Stacy Griffis (Solon); DNS 25 Leah Wroten (Independence)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. Sean Johnson; 2. Martin; 3. Smock; 4. Welsh; 5. Jermeland; 6. Russell; 7. Hunter; 8. George.
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. Ackerman; 2. Duffy; 3. Jenna Johnson; 4. Seemann; 5. Griffis; 6. Todd Johnson; DNS Wroten.
IMCA Modifieds
Presented by Performance Bodies
Feature (20 laps): 1. 22H Jordan Hicks (Delmar); 2. 71C Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 3. 4 Ryan Maitland (Waterloo); 4. 3H Jason Briese (Cleghorn); 5. 16SS Kip Siems (Cedar Falls); 6. 11B Mike Burbridge (Delhi); 7. 27M Mark Schulte (Delhi); 8. 03B Mark Burgtorf (Quincy, Ill.); 9. 73 Greg Kastli (Waterloo); 10. 32X Chris Snyder (Waterloo); 11. F7 Patrick Flannagan (Cedar Rapids); 12. 415 Josh Barta (Cedar Falls); 13. 57B Dennis Betzer (Central City); 14. 10K Ronn Lauritzen (La Porte City); 15. 49 Rod McDonald (Manchester); 16. 17L Logan Duffy (Independence); 17. 5 Jason Morehouse (Evansdale); 18. 12 Bret Ramsey (Waterloo); 19. 01 Ed Thomas (Waterloo); 20. 41P Keith Pittman (Waterloo); 21. 21 Brennen Chipp (Dunkerton); 22. 57H Richard Hines (Waterloo); 23. 32 Kyle Madden (Oxford).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Maitland; 2. Cordes; 3. Madden; 4. Siems; 5. Burbridge; 6. McDonald; 7. Ramsey; 8. Morehouse
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Hicks; 2. Kastli; 3. Chipp; 4. Flannagan; 5. Duffy; 6. Thomas; 7. Snyder; 8. Hines.
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. Lauritzen; 2. Schulte; 3. Burgtorf; 4. Briese; 5. Betzer; 6. Pittman; DNS Barta.
IMCA Stock Cars
Presented by Dominator Chassis
Feature (20 laps): 1. 40J Jason Doyle (Marion); 2. 7H Philip Holtz (Manchester); 3. Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton); 4. 14C Leah Wroten (Independence); 5. 18 Tom Schmitt (Independence); 6. 74C Cole Mather (Oelwein); 7. 19J Jay Schmidt (Tama); 8. JR3 Jason Hocken (Independence); 9. 8E Mitchell Evens (Independence); 10. 75 Austin Kemper (Wapello); 11. 38 Joe Schmit (Ventura); 12. 24R Adam Johnson (Independence); 13. 4R Riley Hanson (Vinton); 14. 171 Buck Swanson (Reinbeck); 15. 115 Hannah Chesmore (Rowley); 16. 3T Scooter Dulin (Cedar Rapids); 17. 14 Shane Ebaugh (Evansdale); 18. 22K Kevin Rose (Waterloo); 19. 4JR Russell Damme Jr (Waterloo); 20. 123 Kyle Rose (Dallas Center); 21. 16 Rob Twaites (Waterloo); 22. 13J Brandon Jacoby (Waterloo); 23. 20B Matt Burmeister (Denver); 24. 27R Joshua Roosa (Dumont); 25. 89J Jerry Schipper (Dike).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Schmidt; 2. Mather; 3. Doyle; 4. Evens; 5. Damme; 6. Swanson; 7. Twaites.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Hanson; 2. Hocken; 3. Kyle Rose; 4. Jacoby; 5. Roosa; 6. Burmeister.
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. Joe Schmit; 2. Holtz; 3. Schipper; 4. Chesmore; 5. Johnson; 6. Ebaugh.
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. Wroten; 2. Tom Schmitt; 3. Weepie; 4. Kemper; 5. Dulin; 6. Kevin Rose.
IMCA Sport Mods
Presented by Burco Sales
Feature (16 laps): 1. 53 Logan Anderson (Eddyville); 2. K3 Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids); 3. 35JR Justin Becker (Bernard); 4. T23 Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids); 5. B21 Brandon Tharp (Vinton); 6. 12N Gage Neal (Ely); 7. 12S Sean Wyett (Danville); 8. 45 Justin Wacha (Vinton); 9. 33J Joe Luethje (Nevada); 10. 5C DJ Clendenen (Clear Lake); 11. 82T Brett Thomas (Cedar Rapids); 12. 13 Robert Patava (Vinton); 13. 88K Kole Quam (Waterloo); 14. 28R Carl Renninger (Cedar Falls); 15. 717 Dawn Krall (Evansdale).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Becker; 2. Anderson; 3. Neal; 4. Thomas; 5. Clendenen; 6. Wacha; 7. Krall; 8. Reninger.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Wyett; 2. Kyle Olson; 3. Tharp; 4. Tony Olson; 5. Patava; 6. Quam; 7. Luethje.
IMCA Hobby Stocks
Presented by Albert Auto
Feature (20 laps): 1. 24T Tyler Ollendieck (Tripoli); 2. 357 Brett Vanous (Quasqueton); 3. 1 Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids); 4. 88 Luke Bird (Winthrop); 5. 35 Luke Schluetter (New Hampton); 6. 23 Justin Hanson (Hawkeye); 7. 73 Quinton Miller (Independence); 8. 35B Shawn Kuennen (Hazelton); 9. 4 Russ Olson (Cedar Rapids); 10. 82 Billy Rhoades (Maynard); 11. 3 Dalton Weepie (Dunkerton); 12. 10 Chris Pittman (Dunkerton); 13. 69R Jeffrey Billington (Evansdale); DNS 18S Gary Ollendieck (Sumner).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Reynolds; 2. Vanous; 3. Tyler Ollendieck; 4. Bird; 5. Olson; 6. Weepie; DNS Gary Ollendieck.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Miller; 2. Schluetter; 3. Hanson; 4. Kuennen; 5. Pittman; 6. Rhoades; 7. Billington.
Indee Cars
Presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps): 1. 25 Dale Schwamman (Fort Atkinson); 2. 0 Reggie Rema (Clermont); 3. 33J Carson James (Winthrop); 4. 74 Dave Rosburg (Arlington); 5. 93 Chase Brunscheen (Dyersville); 6. 12A Daniel Anderson (Jesup); 7. T25 Logan Takes (Coggon); 8. 33W Gale Worthington (Des Moines); 9. 85 Bryce Carey (Nashua); 10. 33 Jayden West (Des Moines); 11. 9C Tyler Carey (Nashua); 12. 17X Derek Xayasouk (Cedar Rapids); 13. 57A David Anderson (Jesup)
Heat 1 (6 laps): 1. Rema; 2. Schwamman; 3. Bryce Carey; 4. Tyler Carey; 5. Daniel Anderson; 6. David Anderson; 7. Worthington.
Heat 2 (6 laps): 1. James; 2. Xayasouk; 3. Brunscheen; 4. Rosburg; 5. West; 6. Takes.
Sport Compacts
Presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 Laps) : 1. 10 Logan Clausen (Atkins); 2. 86 Mitch Balik (Lawler); 3. 15M Zeke Wheeler (Vinton); 4. 31 David Balik (Fort Atkinson); 5. 007 Adam Gates (Marion); 6. 4R Ashley Reuman (Hills); 7. 85 Lukas Rick (Urbana); 8. 73 Andrew Bieber (Independence); 9. 11H Justin Hempstead (Manchester); 10. 24A Ashton Blain (Burlington); 11. 31D Blake Driscol (Dysart); 12. 3 Steven Schmitz (Vinton); 13. 70 Jacob Lamphere (Waterloo); 14. 25 Michael Pittman (Steamboat Rock); 15. 69M Jeremy Wheeler (Vinton); 16. 20 Erin Twente (Hudson); 17. 56 Joseph Hempstead (Manchester); 18. 10A Steve Knight (Waterloo); 19. 85C Colton Stewart (Vinton); 20. 4E Trevor Forey (Waverly); 21. 89 Cristian Grady (Cedar Rapids); 22. 29 Timothy Hanson (New Hampton); 23. 24 Korey Lana (Center Point).
Heat 1 (6 laps): 1. Grady; 2. Hanson; 3. Schmitz; 4. Driscol; 5. Lamphere; 6. Pittman; 7. Twente; 8. Knight.
Heat 2 (6 laps): 1. Mitch Balik; 2. Zeke Wheeler; 3. Rick; 4. Justin Hempstead; 5. Joseph Hempstead; 6. Blain; 7. Stewart; 8. Forey.
Heat 3 (6 laps): 1. Clausen; 2. Gates; 3. David Balik; 4. Jeremy Wheeler; 5. Reuman; 6. Bieber; 7. Lana.