Sharon J. Roberts

JESUP – Sharon L. Roberts, 85, of Jesup, Iowa, formerly of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Waterloo, Iowa, following a long illness. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, Iowa, with Rev. John Sheda presiding. Burial will be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the funeral service on Saturday.
Sharon was born on March 29, 1934, in Independence, the daughter of Paul L. and Georgia A. (Burris) Doan. She attended the Independence Community Schools. In 1950, she married Robert Beatty in Independence. Together they had three children and were later divorced.
On July 31, 1969 she married Donald L. Roberts in Lincoln, Nebraska, and they made their home in Waterloo for a short time. In 1976, they purchased a property north of Jesup, Iowa, and had their house built by Sharon’s sons, James and Robert Beatty. Sharon worked as a psychiatric aid at the Mental Health Institute for more than 40 years, and served as the AFSCME union representative for many of those years. After retiring, she started helping at the Kidsville Daycare in Independence.
Sharon is survived by her husband of fifty years, Donald L. Roberts, Jesup; her children, James Beatty, Diane (John Kortenkamp) Beatty, and Robert “Bobby” Beatty, all of Independence; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Jean Beatty.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial out to the Cedar Valley Hospice, 801 1st Street E, Independence, IA 50644.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.