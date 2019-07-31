INDEPENDENCE — According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, it’s that time of year (again) to beware of door-to-door asphalt salesmen. Typically, a small crew of men with heavy equipment will come to your door, unannounced, and try to sell leftover asphalt at a substantially lower price from a job they will claim to have done nearby.
They also state that they will put a three- to four-inch asphalt base on your driveway when in fact they only apply a one- or two-inch base. In most cases, the product they are trying to sell you is not real asphalt. These actions are in violation of Iowa law.
Reputable asphalt companies are required to have specific licenses and permits, and generally do not solicit door-to-door. If someone comes to your door trying to sell asphalt and you feel it may be a scam, try to obtain license plate numbers or pictures of the vehicles and crew, and then call your local law enforcement agency.
This scam is not new and is seen almost every year during the summer months. If you’re in need of legitimate sidewalk or driveway repairs:
• Obtain written estimates from your contractor(s) of choice and get the terms of contract in writing
• Seek referrals from people you know and trust
• Ask to see licenses and permits
• Never pay in full until the work is completed, limit what you pay in advance, do not pay in cash, and get a receipt for any and all payments