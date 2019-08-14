INDEPENDENCE – After nine years with Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, Ashley Sherrets is not going out to pasture, but rather changing fields. Sherrets has left her position as agriculture/horticulture program coordinator and Master Gardener coordinator to work for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources field office in Manchester starting today, August 14.
A 2003 graduate of Independence High School, she found her passion for plants in Gary Waters’ botany class. From there, she studied horticulture at Hawkeye Community College. An internship with a nursery in Maryland turned into a full-time job. Wanting to be closer to family, she moved back to Independence in 2010 to work for the extension office as a consumer horticulturist.
In 2011, she finished the Master Gardener classes and became the coordinator for the county. That same year, she also expanded her duties to include agriculture in addition to horticulture. Sherrets has helped hundreds (and hundreds) of people identify plants and insects.
“I’ve been a teacher without a teaching degree,” Sherrets said.
She leaves behind a legacy of organizing various continuing education and recertification clinics and seminars. Topics for continuing instruction courses include beef, pesticides, windbreaks, pruning, cover crops, etc.
On the creative side, Sherrets worked with scarecrow contests, wreath making, a centennial garden tour, a county-wide tree tour, and re-planting the planters at the Independence Public Library.
On a more serious note, she has worked with people on the Emerald Ash Borer and Green-striped Mapleworm infestations.
Sherrets has served in leadership roles at the district and state levels within her professional organizations and has also been a part of local foods, Roots n Shoots, Green Thumb Camps, the Women Land & Legacy group, and the Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed Authority.
Working for the Extension Office has been a joy, she said.
“Extension is more than 4H,” she said. “There are ways we help people every day.”
Sherrets said especially poignant moments come at Farmland Leasing or Women in Agriculture programs when an elderly widow is relieved or elated in learning about the business side of farming. Within the last few years, another serious program, developed out of necessity, is one that helps farmers of any age or gender deal with stress.
“It’s been an amazing first career,” she said. “I’ll miss it.”
In Sherrets’ new position with the DNR, she will be reviewing manure management plans for 15 Northeast Iowa counties. Some may say it’s a “crappy” job, but it goes directly to her passion for water quality.
“I’m excited to stay in the ag/natural resources field,” Sherrets said.
She will continue to reside in Independence and participate in Master Gardener projects and events.
Sherrets encourages everyone to find out more about the services provided by ISU Extension. She said there are several volunteer opportunities as well as paid positions.
“By volunteering, you can try out something and see if you like it,” she said.
To find out more about Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in general, visit www.extension.iastate.edu and search for Buchanan County to get more local specifics.