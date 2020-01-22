CEDAR RAPIDS – Shirley A. Grover, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Rev. David Beckman will be the celebrant. Burial will be in Rowley Cemetery, Rowley, Iowa. Friends may call for visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, at White Funeral Home in Independence.
Shirley was born in Independence on November 9, 1929, the daughter of Arthur James and Frances Marie (Wood) Kuhn. She graduated from high school in Rowley, Iowa, with the class of 1946. On August 13, 1949, she and Guy Frederick Grover were married at St. John’s Chapel in Independence. Mrs. Grover helped her husband farm and also took care of her home and family.
Mrs. Grover is survived by two sons, Mike (Vicky) Grover of Cedar Rapids and Mark (Jason Hesse) Grover of Coralville, Iowa; two daughters, Patricia (Keith) Grover of Mountain View, California, and Beth (Danny) Hinde of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Paul.
