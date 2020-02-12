INDEPENDENCE– Shirley S. Franck, 92, of Independence, Iowa, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Burial will be held at Madison Township Cemetery, Aurora, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Reiff Family Center.
Shirley was born on March 30, 1927, in rural Aurora, Iowa, the daughter of Carroll G. and Edna E. (Duckett) Smith. She attended the country schools in the rural Stanley area and was a 1944 graduate of the Aurora High School. On March 26, 1947, she married Raymond G. Myrton in Cedar Falls. They made their home in Aurora, where they raised their two children. Raymond died on March 3, 1975. Shirley married Everett Franck on March 30, 1977. They lived together on Everett’s farm in rural Aurora until their divorce in 1991. She moved to Independence in 2000.
She volunteered for years at the Aurora Library and helped children at the East Buchanan Schools in Winthrop.
Shirley is survived by her children, Nancy (Larry) Kirchhoff, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Robert (Karen) Myrton, Winthrop, Iowa; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a niece.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Raymond Myrton; a sister, Leona Goddard; two brothers, Robert and Donald Smith; and a grandson, David Kirchhoff.
