BUCHANAN COUNTY – Imagine a child who has never had something as simple as a hair brush, a toy ball, or even a simple writing tablet. It’s the reality for millions of children worldwide. This year, Buchanan County is working to help change that for millions of hurting children in more than 90 countries – and they need your help.
Buchanan county kids, families, churches, school groups, and civic organizations are playing an important role in reaching out to children around the world who are suffering from natural disasters, war, terrorism, disease, poverty, and famine through gift-filled shoe boxes.
Operation Christmas Child is a kids-helping-kids project of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, headed by Franklin Graham. The world’s largest Christmas project hand delivers simple shoe boxes filled with school supplies, toys, necessity items, and often a handwritten note of encouragement.
“There are children out there who are hurting, and if a shoe box gift with small toys, socks, and school supplies lets them know someone out there cares about them, then that’s awesome,” said 13-year-old Angela Lutz, who collects and packs shoe box gifts with money she earns from babysitting.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has hand-delivered shoe box gifts to more than 61 million hurting children in some 130 countries. Staff and volunteers use whatever means necessary – ships, trucks, buses, trains, airplanes, helicopters, boats, camels, even dog sleds – to reach suffering children.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to teach children in this country about generosity and compassion, and bring hope and joy to hurting children in other countries,” said Janice Fricke, area drop-off center coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.
Shoeboxes may be delivered to Triumphant Church at the southwest corner of the junction of Highways 150 and 20 in Independence the third week of November at these times:
• Monday, November 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Tuesday, November 19, 7 to 9 p.m.
• Wednesday, November 20, 7 to 9 p.m.
• Thursday, November 21, 7 to 9 p.m.
• Friday, November 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Saturday, November 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Sunday, November 24, 12 to 2 p.m.
• Monday, November 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, call 319-334-2407 or go to www.iamtriumphant.com.