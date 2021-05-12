DYERSVILLE – The Independence Mustang girls’ soccer team traveled down Highway 20 to Dyersville last Friday night, May 7. The Mustangs were down four starters due to injuries, but battled the Blazers (3-8) hard and only trailed this game 1-0 at the half.
A big second half by Beckman resulted in a lopsided win for the Blazers, and the Mustangs fell to 3-8 on the season. The final score was 5-1.
Freshman Easten Miller scored the lone goal for the Mustangs and now has 16 total goals this season, which places her fifth in the WaMaC and 13th in 2A.
1 2 T
Independence 0 1 1
Beckman Catholic 1 4 5
The Mustangs were back home on Lyle Leinbaugh Field on Tuesday night against Solon (7-4). Friday night, the girls will be back at Dyersville Beckman for a game against West Delaware.