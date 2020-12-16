WHEATLAND – The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls’ basketball team stayed undefeated last Friday night when they traveled to Calamus-Wheatland to face the Warriors (2-2), and came away with a very close 36-32 win.
The Lady Bucs were without a top scorer, sophomore Averiel Brady, who will miss two games and will hopefully be back this Friday. Head Coach Nathan Reck says, ““We miss her because she can score inside and out. Between her not playing, an injury and foul trouble, we had to keep the score down.”
Calamus-Wheatland is a very good team and had the No. 5 ranked North Linn Lynx on the ropes last week before fading late in that game. “Credit to Cal-Wheat, they have a good team and we are lucky to go on the road and get a win.” added Coach Reck, “They have been competitive in every game they have played.”
The Bucs are a “pressure for 32 minute” team, but because of injuries and the loss of a key player, Coach Reck had to pick and choose when and where he should full-court press. Coach Reck said, “Friday night; in order to keep our girls fresh, we got out of the press 2nd and 3rd quarters.”
East Buchanan led by 7 at the half and that lead shrunk to five going into the fourth and final quarter. “We led throughout the game and had great composure at the end of the game.” added Coach Reck, “The past two games have come down to the wire, those close games will help us down the road. The girls are learning how to close them out.”
Junior Lauren Donlea had 8 points, 6 steals, 3 assists and 5 rebounds. Junior Kyara Pals; starting for the first time this year, also had 8 points and 6 rebounds. Senior Olivia Fangman added 6 points, while Junior Lara Fox dropped in 5 points and 8 boards. Senior Lily Hersom contributed with 4 points and senior Hannah McMurrin had 3 points and 6 rebounds. Junior Lacy Anderegg finished out the scoring for the Lady Bucs with 2 points.
1 2 3 4 T
E.B. 11 8 5 12 36
Cal-Wheat 5 7 7 13 32
The Buccaneers are now 4-0 on the season and had a date with the No. 1 team in the state on Tuesday night. Class 1A, No. 1 ranked Maquoketa Valley (2-0) was in town for a Tri-Rivers West 1st-place showdown. Look for the game analysis in Saturday’s paper.
Coach Reck acknowledged, “We welcome #1 ranked Maquoketa Valley Tuesday night. They will pressure us with their 1-2-2 press. They play GREAT team defense. We will have to be disciplined on offense and attack them. Don’t hold back. We know their bench does a great job creating their own loud environment and they have great post players who are tough. We have our hands full. We have found a way to win the last two games and will try and come up with a game plan to slow them down. Most importantly we will have to stay disciplined with that basketball and don’t turn the ball over and make some shots in the 1/2 court.”
The girls will travel to Edgewood-Colesburg (0-4) on Friday night.