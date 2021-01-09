JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team won two games this week and were missing four girls for their January 5th game against BCLUW (3-6), but the girls had to step up and they did just that, winning a closely contested battle.
Jesup was missing their on-court leader, Amanda Treptow along with three others, but big games from Laney Pilcher, Natalie O’Connor and Alexis Larson propelled the ladies to a big win.
“BCLUW did a nice job getting high percentage shots out of their half court sets.” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “We didn’t do a good job of making it tough on their top players in the first half.”
Coach Conrad added that they made some adjustments at halftime and talked about how they were going to guard specific actions. “Our girls did a nice job of executing on those adjustments.” added Coach Conrad, “Offensively, I thought we got similar looks in the first half as we did in the second, we just stepped up and made those shots in the second half.”
The J-Hawks took control in the fourth quarter when trailing 44-40 at the start of the frame, out-scoring the Comets 20-8 to win this one by 8.
“We had a number of girls out over the break, four of which were not playing Tuesday night.” concluded Coach Conrad, “It was great to see girls step up and show what they are capable of while others were out. Proud again of the effort put forth coming off a long holiday break.”
Sophomore Laney Pilcher continues to have a great season, scoring 18 points and corralling 13 rebounds. Junior Natalie O’Connor was 4 for 4 from beyond the arc and dropped in 18 points of her own. Junior Alexis Larson with a big game, scoring 14 points and grabbing 8 rebounds. Junior Jacie Lange added 5 points with 4 assists and sophomore Kylie Winter contributed with 5 points and 8 rebounds. Sophomore Sayler Youngblut got some extended minutes and brought in 3 rebounds.
1 2 3 4 T
BCLUW 10 20 14 8 52
Jesup 15 8 17 20 60
Vs. Charles City
CHARLES CITY – The girls were on the road on Thursday night, traveling to Charles City for a non-conference battle with the Comets (2-6). The J-Hawks were back to full strength with all hands on deck and with a fully healthy Jesup squad, this team is going to be a test for anyone.
Jesup jumped out to a seven point lead at the end of the first period, but totally dominated the second quarter (18-1) to take a commanding 30-6 lead going into the break. Jesup wins this one going away; 45-17.
”Not knowing much about them going into it required us to have to identify what they were trying to do as we went.” said Coach Conrad, “The girls did a nice job of that. We were able to get a lot of girls minutes, which was great with having three games in four days.”
No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 12 18 5 10 45
Charles City 5 1 5 6 17
Jesup girls move to 9-1 on the season. The girls were back at home on Friday night, facing the Union Community Knights (1-7). All stats and analysis will be in next Wednesday’s paper. Next Tuesday the girls travel to Sumner-Fredericksburg (6-4).