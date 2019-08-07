INDEPENDENCE – On Saturday, August 10, the 13th annual golf tournament to raise funds for cancer research will be held at Three Elms Golf Course in Independence. What could be a better way to have fun and do something that will support cancer research and help to save lives?
The event features a shotgun-start beginning at 9 a.m.
A four-person best shot, the entry fee is $30 per person plus carts. More than $2,000 in prizes will be given away. Among the many prizes are payouts for two flights of $100 for first place, $60 for second place, and $40 for third place. Prizes on every hole include a chance to win a new electric smoker, a $150 meat grill package, and a 50/50.
Other prizes include special prizes per hole for longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt, closest to the bucket, closest to the hula hoop, and shortest drive.
All participants will receive a Relay For Life t-shirt. A free lunch is included!
There will be a drawing for mulligans and tee-ups for $50 value prizes. At this event, everyone will pick out a prize donated by a local business.
Call Three Elm Golf course at 319-334-4235 and get your team signed up today and make a difference. You do not need to be a great golfer to have fun and give hope through cancer research to so many!
We are the COURAGEOUS, we are the PASSIONATE, we are the DETERMINED, we are HOPE!