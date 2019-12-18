INDEPENDENCE – Sign up now to become a Buchanan County 4-H Member! Returning students will save $10 and pay just $25 if they sign up before December 31, 2019. After January 1, 2020, the cost is $35 for membership.
As always, first-time members can enroll for free! So, come check it out! Clover Kid memberships are also available for students in grades K-3. The cost to enroll as a Clover Kid is just $5.
Approximately 180 students are active in 11 4-H clubs across Buchanan County.
4-H clubs and their leaders provide hands-on, youth-led experience. Experiences where they learn by doing, grow from failure, express their ideas, and use their influence to drive positive outcomes. Adult mentors provide guidance, ask questions, share learnings, and encourage youth.
Students gain skills like confidence, independence, resilience, and compassion through stages and developed through experiences, not instruction. These skills benefit for a lifetime.
Contact numbers and information about each club is available at the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach website https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/page/join-4-h. Or, contact the Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or xbuchanan@iastate.edu.