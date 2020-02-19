Do you hunt, fish, or farm? Do you garden, birdwatch, or camp? Do you paddle, snowshoe, or bike? Do you drink water and eat food? Then you are likely someone who cares about the natural resources of your community, state, country, and world. You have more in common with each other than you think! And you might be a potential Master Conservationist.
We all impact Earth’s resources daily – eating, traveling, shopping, and playing. How mindful are we of how our actions impact the resources of our planet? Master Conservationists are individuals who share an interest in the sustainability of Iowa’s natural resources (water, soil, prairies, forests, air, and wildlife) and in becoming better stewards of those resources.
The Master Conservationist Program (MCP) is a collaborative program offered by ISU Extension and Outreach, the Buchanan and Benton County Conservation Boards, and local conservation leaders and professionals with classes beginning March 23. The program will take place at several Buchanan and Benton county sites, providing participants with hands-on interaction with the diversity of the state’s natural resources.
Participants will learn more about Iowa’s natural ecosystems and the diversity of conservation challenges and opportunities that exist in the region. Graduates of the course learn to make informed choices for their own land and behaviors and skills to share in leading and educating others to improve conservation in Iowa.
Self-paced, online modules featuring informational presentations and resources by ISU subject-matter experts will be paired with local in-field experiences and discussions with conservation experts. Topics include conservation history and science, understanding Iowa ecosystems (wetlands, prairies, and forests), implementing conservation practices in human-dominated landscapes, and developing skills to help educate others about conservation practices.
Six local sessions will be held beginning March 23 on Mondays and Saturdays. Monday evening classes will begin at 6 p.m. on March 23, April 6, April 27, and May 11. Saturday sessions will be field excursions beginning at 9 a.m. and concluding by 4 p.m. on April 18 and May 9.
Registration for the course is $45 and covers program speakers and materials for all six sessions. Register online at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the events tab. The deadline to register is March 16. Program registrants will receive additional information details on session locations and times.
For questions about the program, call 319-636-2167 and speak with Sondra or email scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.