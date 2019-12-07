INDEPENDENCE – Holidays at the Depot concludes this weekend. Get your bids in by Sunday, December 8, when viewing and bidding are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bidding officially closes at 3 p.m. The highest bidders will be notified to pick up their item(s).
Hot cocoa, hot cider, and cookies will be available, and the depot gift shop will be open.
Admission is free, but a cash or food donation to the Independence Area Food Pantry is appreciated.
All profits go toward future Buchanan County Tourism projects.