WATERLOO – Dave Morgan, Founder of SingleSpeed Brewing Co., announced that starting January 30, their newest Nimble Series 009 beer release, titled, “Hard Won – Not Done,” will be available in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo TapRooms. Morgan said, “One hundred years ago, following a 72-year-long struggle, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granted women the right to vote. In commemoration of the 100-year anniversary, we are bringing our patrons a double dry-hopped New England IPA.”
Morgan continued, “Our company is proud to stand alongside Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee as they recognize this historic accomplishment, which acknowledges that in search of equal rights for all, there is progress yet to be made.”
The name of the beer, “Hard Won – Not Done,” is also the trademarked theme and logo of the committee, who have planned more than 30 statewide projects and activities to occur during 2020.
SingleSpeed’s “Hard Won – Not Done” beer will be released statewide through Morgan’s Iowa Wholesaler network starting Monday, February 3.
The web page, https://19th-Amendment-Centennial.org, identifies the multitude of endeavors occurring statewide to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.