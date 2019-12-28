INDEPENDENCE – When Dylan Moffatt was six years old, he hated the water. He would get drug along to his big sister Brittany’s swim practices and would sit and watch her, but had no desire to get in. As time went on, though, his sister’s coach insisted that he needed to give swimming a try, so he was signed up for lessons.
Then Dylan had his first meet. “He was six, swimming against 8-and-unders,” his mom, Caroline Stickler, shares. “We told him before we went to the meet, ‘Okay, you’re six, just learning how to swim, you’re not going to get any medals or ribbons, don’t worry about it. Then he came home with a ribbon in every event he swam. And that’s when he decided it was fun.”
Soon, ribbons turned into medals and trophies. His freshman year saw him winning the state championship in the 500-yard freestyle, a feat he duplicated his sophomore year while smashing the old Iowa record by more than two seconds for a time of 4:27:77. Dylan has been a student at Independence High School since the 2016-17 school year.
He has done quite well at medium distances, like the 500- and 800-yard freestyles, but he enjoys pushing himself in the longer distances like the 1,000- and 1,650-yard freestyles as well. In 2018, he took 13tthat the Junior Nationals in the 1,500-meter freestyle.
The summer of 2019 saw him sharply beating his own personal bests in the 100-, 200-, 400-, 800-, and 1,500-meter freestyles at Junior Nationals, where he was in the top 20 for all his events. Dylan took sixth place in the 400 meters and eighth in the 800 meters.
He keeps a busy schedule between practices at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center and the normal school life of a high school senior.
As Dylan approaches the end of his high school years, he would like to see himself swimming for and studying at Missouri State University. He hasn’t quite worked out what he wants to do career-wise, but he’s sure he will always keep some involvement in swimming. Whether it’s helping kids in local swim programs or involvement with a college team, Dylan hopes to stay in the water for years to come.
Originally published on October 23.