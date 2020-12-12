BELLEVUE – The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team traveled to Marquette Catholic (1-3) on Tuesday night for a Tri-Rivers cross-division showdown. The Bucs started slow and never recovered, losing 61-41.
East Buchanan is still not at full strength, missing a couple guys, but got top scorer Kaiden Gage back.
“Our guys are working hard,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “we need to get a consistent group of guys that have played together and practiced together. We have had to change lineups and rotations both games due to who we have had and not had available.”
Junior Kaiden Gage led the Bucs with 14 points, while sophomore Dalton Kortenkamp added 11. Senior big man, Harley Nelson netted 10 points and was a beast on the boards with 14 rebounds. Junior Kirby Cook added 5 points and 5 rebounds and freshman Hunter Bowers contributed with 1 point.
“We will keep working to improve and get better.” added Coach Lamker, “There are no easy nights in the Tri-Rivers Conference.”
Coach Lamker acknowledged that it was nice to get Kaiden Gage back on the floor. Coach Lamker also added that Harley Nelson again gave the team some good leadership and battled down low all night. And also said that Dalton Kortenkamp did a little bit of everything on both sides of the floor.
Bucs are now 0-2 on the season. The boys will travel to Calamus-Wheatland (0-2) today for a 5:15 p.m. game.