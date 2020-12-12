Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY... .RAIN WILL CHANGE TO SNOW TONIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY. THE CHANGEOVER HAS ALREADY OCCURRED APPROXIMATELY ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM FREEPORT TO MAQUOKETA TO MARENGO. ACROSS THE SOUTHEASTERN PORTION OF THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IT MAY TAKE UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING BEFORE RAIN SWITCHES TO ALL SNOW. PERIODS OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW ARE ANTICIPATED WITH THE SECONDARY ROUND THAT MOVES IN LATE TONIGHT AND LASTS THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. THE HEAVIEST BANDS COULD PRODUCE HOURLY RATES OF A HALF INCH TO 1 INCH PER HOUR FOR A BRIEF TIME. ADDITIONALLY, NORTH WINDS GUSTING AROUND 30 MPH WILL LEAD TO FURTHER VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS AND PATCHY BLOWING SNOW IN OPEN AND RURAL AREAS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. ISOLATED AMOUNTS NEAR 6 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS ARE FORECAST ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM NORTHERN STEPHENSON COUNTY TO CEDAR RAPIDS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO GUSTY WINDS ARE POSSIBLE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW RATES COULD REACH A HALF INCH TO 1 INCH PER HOUR AND VISIBILITIES MAY FALL BELOW A HALF MILE IN THE HEAVIEST BANDS OF SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&