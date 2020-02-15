WINTHROP – The East Buchanan boys’ basketball team hosted Alburnett (14-6) in a Tri-Rivers matchup Tuesday night. The Buccaneers dropped their fourth consecutive game, losing a hard-fought battle, 67-58.
A fast start for Alburnett doomed the Bucs when they were outscored 19-9 in the first period. East Buchanan was very competitive throughout the rest of the game and actually outscored the Pirates by one the rest of the way. A 10-point, first-quarter lead was too much to overcome, and the Bucs drop to 5-15 on the season.
In three out of the last four games, EB has been very competitive and these games could have gone either way. One bad quarter has been their downfall in these games.
Sophomore Kaiden Gage continues to shine, averaging 17+ points per game. Senior Tyson Russell is also in double figures in scoring, averaging 11.5 points per game, and leads the team in rebounds with 8 per game.
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB | 09 | 14 | 17 | 18 ─ 58
ALB | 19 | 14 | 15 | 19 ─ 67
Next up for the Bucs is a home tilt against the Starmont Stars (3-16) on Friday night to finish out the regular season (stats were not readily available at press time). Check out bulletinjournal.com for score and highlights.
The boys will start postseason play on February 20 when they travel to Central City High School to take on Edgewood-Colesburg (10-9).