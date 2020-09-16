NORA SPRINGS — Senior quarterback Jase Pilcher returned from COVID-19 isolation to throw for 141 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a slow start and the J-Hawks drop to 1-2 on the season with a 19-14 loss to the Central Springs Panthers (2-1) last Friday night.
Jesup was tied at zeros going into the second quarter, but the Panthers scored twice to take a 13-0 lead into halftime.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 0 0 7 7 14
Central Springs 0 13 0 6 19
Pilcher had a 141 yards on 7 of 17 throwing with a touchdown and an interception and 16 yards on the ground in 10 carries. Senior Tanner Cole had 69 yards rushing on 6 carries and 3 receptions for 41 yards, while senior Jerret Delagardelle had 10 carries for 5 yards and a touchdown. Junior Brody Clark-Hurlbert had one catch, but it was a big one that went 67 yards for a touchdown. Senior Brodie Kresser had 3 catches for 33 yards.
Defensively, Cole had 9 tackles, while senior Bryce Gleiter had 7 tackles, including a sack.