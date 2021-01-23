Vs. Maq Valley
DELHI – The Buccaneer girls’ basketball team traveled to Maquoketa Valley to face Class 2A’s top-ranked team and, in my opinion, the best team I’ve seen in the state.
Against this team, you cannot afford to come out slow, because the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats play fast. They pressure you all over the court and, offensively, they have a ton of weapons.
The Lady Bucs have a real nice team and one of the best point guards in the state. But facing the Wildcats, you have to play four quarters and, on Tuesday night, what you don’t want to happen, happened. The score was 7-5, Maq Valley, then the EB girls hit a wall and, before they knew it, they were down by 9 going into the second quarter.
“I thought we came out timid last night,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck. “We looked like we were intimidated, turning the ball over the first few possessions and not getting our confidence going from the opening tip.”
A rough second quarter for the East Buchanan girls made this a 29-8 game at the half.
“Credit to MV’s defense,” added Coach Reck, “they are bigger and stronger than us and they were able to get it in the middle and pound it inside after we started guarding the 3-point line.”
The Lady Bucs came out in the third quarter and settled in a bit, making the second half a competitive one. But it was too little, too late, and the Bucs fell, 49-23.
“Coach Moenck has a very talented senior group,” said Reck, “and they have a chance to make a deep run for the 2A championship.”
Freshman Eden Brady led the Bucs in scoring, dropping in 7 points, and junior Lauren Donlea was held to 6 points. Sophomore Averiel Brady added 5 points and 4 rebounds. Junior Lacy Anderegg had 3 points, and junior Lara Fox made a pair of free throws for 2 points.
1 2 3 4 T
EB 7 1 6 9 23
MV 16 13 7 13 49
“We have keep our head up and get some confidence back this week,” concluded Reck. “We have improved West Central and Ed-Co teams coming to our gym Thursday and Friday, and hope to get back doing the things that make us successful – pressuring the ball and scoring in transition.”
Vs. West Central
WINTHROP – The West Central Blue Devils (5-8) were in town Thursday night and gave the East Buchanan girls all they could handle before the Lady Bucs pulled away late for a hard-fought 41-38 win.
EB was paced by junior standout point guard and two-time Bulletin Journal Athlete of the Week Lauren Donlea, who dropped in 17 points to go along with her 9 rebounds. Junior Lacy Anderegg had a nice game, scoring 8 points, while junior Lara Fox added 7 rebounds and 6 points of her own. Sophomore Averiel Brady had 4 points and 4 rebounds, and senior Olivia Fangman nailed a 3-pointer. Junior Kyara Pals had 2 points, and senior Lily Hersom added a clutch free throw to seal it for the Lady Bucs.
1 2 3 4 T
WC 8 11 9 10 38
EB 2 13 14 12 41
The Lady Bucs improve to 8-6 on the season and played host to Edgewood-Colesburg (1-13) on Friday. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game analysis in next Wednesday’s paper. Next week is going to get very tough for East Buchanan when they travel to Class 1A’s No. 9 Springville (16-2) on Tuesday, then Clarksville (12-5) comes to town next Thursday. On Friday, East Buchanan will travel to Class 2A’s No. 4 North Linn (12-1).