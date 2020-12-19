JESUP – The 12th-ranked Jesup girls basketball team hosted Class 2A’s fifth-ranked Dike New-Hartford (D-ND) Wolverines on Tuesday night in an NICL-East Conference first place showdown. The Jesup girls’ slow start and the athleticism of D-NH spelled the end of the undefeated season for the J-Hawks, who fell by a score of 68-32.
Jesup’s slow start gave the Wolverines a 20-point lead after the first quarter, and the lead grew to 22 at the half. This turned into a rout, and it’s just one of those games that you take your beating and move on.
“Dike-New Hartford is a really good team,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad. “The coaching staff over there has an established system they do a great job with.”
Dike New-Hartford girls’ basketball teams have lost only seven games in the last four years. The reason why is their girls are multi-sport athletes. The best athletes compete in more than one sport. There are six girls on the varsity basketball team that were varsity volleyball players. That is why they are great year in and year out.
“The length and athleticism they have is going to create matchup issues for teams all year,” added Conrad. “From our end, we need to do a better job of limiting turnovers, we had 25, and second chance points, we allowed 25. We got better as the night went on, but needed to get off to a better start.”
Sophomore Laney Pilcher continues to have a great year, scoring 12 points and corralling 9 rebounds. Junior Amanda Treptow added 7 points, while junior Alexis Larson scored 6 points. Junior Jacie Lange dropped in 3 points, while junior Natalie O’Connor and freshman Adrianna Boulden had 2 points each.
1 2 3 4 T
D-NH 25 9 16 18 68
Jesup 5 7 11 9 32
The girls traveled to Columbus Catholic (4-1) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available at press time. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper.
The J-Hawks will be on Christmas break until January 5, 2021.