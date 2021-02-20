INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs boys basketball team finished up their regular season with a home tilt against the Maquoketa Cardinals (7-13) on Tuesday night.
Again, a slow start for the Mustangs would play a big part in their demise. Maquoketa jumped out to a 17-11 first quarter lead and was up 41-27 at the half. As with the last few games, the Mustangs played a lot better in the second half, outscoring the Cardinals by 10 points, but it was too much to overcome and the Mustangs fall to the Cardinals, 78-74.
Junior Daniel Brock led the way for the Mustangs with 18 points on 5 of 9 shooting from beyond the arc. Junior Michael Kascel scored 11 points and brought down 9 rebounds. Senior Kobe Beatty and junior Sawyer Wendling each had 12 points. Junior Cameron Ridder added 10 points. Senior Jesse Ludwig had 7 points, while Bryce Weber would finish off the scoring for the Mustangs with 4 points.
The Mustangs drop to 8-13 on the season and will travel to Decorah for their first round of District play on Monday night.