WASHINGTON, DC – This week, Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announced the Government Accountability Office (GAO) will begin an investigation into the Environmental Protection Agency’s granting of small refinery exemption waivers to the Renewable Fuel Standard. This investigation is a result of Finkenauer leading a bipartisan request to the GAO.
“Granting more than 80 small refinery exemption waivers isn’t just something this administration can sweep under the rug,” Congresswoman Finkenauer said, “Part of my job is making sure that Iowans’ voices are heard, and we will continue to fight against these repeated attacks on the Renewable Fuel Standard. I am grateful my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, joined together to put pressure on the administration and find out why decisions are being made that protect Big Oil’s profits while devastating Iowa’s farmers and biofuel producers.”
Background on Request to GAO
Last August, Finkenauer sent a bipartisan letter to the GAO asking for an investigation of the EPA.
Finkenauer was joined in sending the letter to GAO by members of the House Biofuels Caucus, including House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson (D-MN), Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL), Congressman Roger Marshall (R-KS), Congressman Dave Loebsack (D-IA), Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL), Congressman Mike Bost (R-IL), Congresswoman Cindy Axne (D-IA), Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE), Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL), and Congressman Dusty Johnson (R-SD). Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) also signed the letter.
Congresswoman Finkenauer and the representatives are asking for the GAO to investigate:
- The EPA’s approval process for small refinery exemption waivers
- The role of the Department of Energy in reviewing and scoring waiver applications
- What factors are being considering in the assessment and approval of these applications
Undercutting of the RFS
Last year, the EPA announced it granted 31 new small refinery exemption waivers. Under the Trump administration, small refinery exemption waivers have more than quadrupled from the previous administration.
Between 2013 and 2015, the EPA granted no more than eight waivers for any given year. The current administration retroactively approved 19 waivers for 2016, then proceeded to grant 35 waivers in 2017, and 31 waivers for 2018 – exempting a total of nearly four billion gallons of fuel from the RFS.
The number of waivers approved has grown exponentially with major corporations like ExxonMobil and Chevron among those that received these economic hardship exemptions. This raises real questions about the review process and what other factors that the EPA is considering in approving the waivers.