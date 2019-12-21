INDEPENDENCE – David Lee Roy Smith, 57, of Oelwein, Iowa, was sentenced for burglary in the third degree as a habitual offender (felon), theft in the second degree as a habitual offender (felon) and criminal mischief in the fourth degree on November 26, 2019. Smith had been found guilty following a jury trial on August 21, 2019.
Smith was sentenced to serve a prison term of 15 years with a mandatory minimum of three years. Smith is also required to pay a fine, various criminal surcharges, and victim restitution. He must also submit a physical specimen for DNA profiling.
These convictions arose from a residential burglary in Hazleton, Iowa, on November 1, 2017, in which the suspected burglar(s) left behind a pair of rubber gloves. In May 2018, the Iowa Department of Public Safety DCI Criminalistics Laboratory matched DNA found on the gloves to Smith, which was confirmed by a second test in July 2018.
The stolen property, including three firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition, has not been recovered.