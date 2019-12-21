Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

David Lee Roy Smith

David Lee Roy Smith

INDEPENDENCE – David Lee Roy Smith, 57, of Oelwein, Iowa, was sentenced for burglary in the third degree as a habitual offender (felon), theft in the second degree as a habitual offender (felon) and criminal mischief in the fourth degree on November 26, 2019. Smith had been found guilty following a jury trial on August 21, 2019.

Smith was sentenced to serve a prison term of 15 years with a mandatory minimum of three years. Smith is also required to pay a fine, various criminal surcharges, and victim restitution. He must also submit a physical specimen for DNA profiling.

These convictions arose from a residential burglary in Hazleton, Iowa, on November 1, 2017, in which the suspected burglar(s) left behind a pair of rubber gloves. In May 2018, the Iowa Department of Public Safety DCI Criminalistics Laboratory matched DNA found on the gloves to Smith, which was confirmed by a second test in July 2018.

The stolen property, including three firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition, has not been recovered.