BUCHANAN COUNTY – As the midway point of August has come and gone, people’s thoughts turn to the start of school, Friday night football games, the upcoming harvest season, and all the bounty and blessings that fall has to offer. While some of us may wax philosophic about the cooler, shorter days to come, life goes on as normal throughout the county, as evidenced in the accompanying photos on this page.
The hard work of road and bridge construction…the much-needed relaxation of live entertainment on a pleasant Friday night…the savory taste of barbecue…the simple beauty of horses grazing in a pasture…the sound of a strumming guitar at a theater group’s open house…a household and clothing drive for those who need a helping hand. These were just a few of the things going on in our community recently.
Enjoy these snapshots of life in and around Independence – and enjoy your weekend!