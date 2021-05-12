INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang boys’ soccer team had its chances and played extremely well against a very good Beckman Catholic team, which is ranked No. 2 in 1A by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association. It took not ONE overtime, not TWO overtimes, not just penalty kicks, but sudden victory to decide this one.
A kick that ricocheted off the cross bar was the difference for the Mustangs, and a heart-breaking loss. It was a tough loss, but the boys should be proud of the way they played, knowing in defeat they can play with anyone.
The Mustangs have lost four games by one point, and two games by two points.
“I’m sick of losing these close ones,” said Head Coach Nate Whited. “I don’t know what to say, you can’t say anything bad about the guys’ effort. I mean, we push the No. 2 team in the state to the point where they were beyond frustrated. We felt we were going to win.”
The Mustangs trailed early and were down 1-0 at halftime.
“We were a little shaky at first and gave up a goal,” added Whited, “but it wasn’t long before it was apparent that we could play with these guys, and the longer the game went the better we played.”
The momentum was surely on the Mustangs’ side late in regulation, but they just ran out of time.
“I really think if that game had lasted five more minutes, we would’ve avoided overtime and walked home with the 2 to 1 victory,” said Whited.
Coach Whited was quick to recognize the play of some of his players.
“I thought Keith Goddard had a tremendous game,” continued Whited, “always fighting for the ball and making a fantastic run to get a pass the width of the field right onto Jesse Ludwig’s foot for a goal. That was beautiful!”
The coach also acknowledged the play of his first-year goalie, adding that once again Jacob Yexley came up with some fantastic saves.
To add to the excitement of the night, it was Senior Night and Parents’ Night. Nine seniors were recognized, along with managers and parents.
“I suppose it was a good Senior Night,” said Coach Whited, “although I think the seniors would have much rather gotten a win than a moral victory.”
“Sports is like life, sometimes it’s not fair,” concluded Coach Whited, “but the way we’ve played lately, we don’t fear anybody. We still have four games left in the season, and we’re going to keep playing hard, and hopefully pull a couple upsets when the postseason arrives.”
Seniors include Justin Wood, Jesse Ludwig, Ivan Soto, Jesus Silva, Jace O’Brien, Cameron Ridder, Casey Alferink, Jaryd Benson, and Ryan Eddy.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Independence 0 1 0 0 0 1
Beckman Catholic 1 0 0 0 1 2
The Mustangs were back at it on Tuesday night when they traveled to Solon (10-3). Friday night, the boys will be back on the road, traveling to West Delaware, then entertain a tournament on Saturday at Lyle Leinbaugh Field.