JESUP – The fifth-ranked Jesup J-Hawk softball team won their second game of the young season, 16-4, and is announcing its presence with authority.
The J-Hawks hosted the Hudson Pirates in a single-game matchup on Tuesday night. After a rough top half of the first inning, the girls got right back to business – scoring four of their own to take an early 4-3 lead.
It was all J-Hawks after that with seven runs in the second inning and four more in the third. This one was over after four innings due to the “mercy rule.”
Coach Rod Elson was happy with his team’s effort.
“We gave up three runs in the first due to walks and their timely hits, but we came right back and scored four.” said Elson. “Every starter has been patient and selecting good pitches to hit.”
Sophomore Alexis VanderWerff was on the mound again for the J-Hawks. It started out a little rough, but she settled down and only gave up two hits. VanderWerff is not a strikeout pitcher, so she relies on her defense to help her out – and that is exactly what happened.
Coach Elson added, “We have to play good defense and not give up free passes by pitching staff. If we can do that, we can be very competitive!”
Leading the way for the J-Hawks was sophomore Alexis Larson with five RBI (runs batted in) on two hits, which included a double. Jenna Jensen, the senior shortstop, added three hits (two doubles) and three RBI. Jacie Lange, the sophomore third baseman, had three singles and drove in one run. Senior Zoe Miller was her normal consistent self, leading off for the J-Hawks and doing her job by drawing two walks and adding two hits, which included a double. Miller stole a base and scored three times. Kendra McCombs, the junior right fielder, had two doubles and drove in two runs.
In hitting, the J-Hawks went 13 for 23 as a team, a .565 batting average. They had six doubles, and all 16 runs were earned. They improve their record to 2-0.
Next Game
The J-Hawks played Denver on Friday night. Stats were not readily available at press time. See the Sports Calendar page for their upcoming schedule.