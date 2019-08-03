ROWLEY – Bottoms Up was host to about 90 motorcycles plus riders late Saturday morning as the first stop of the 9th Annual Solidarity Ride and Poker Run. The ride left at 10 a.m. from Metro Harley-Davidson in Cedar Rapids. The group arrived in Rowley at about 11 a.m. for lunch and refreshments.
The second stop was at Cooper’s Place in Ryan, followed by Fuller’s Dam Bar in Troy Mills, Rubies Bar in Center Point, and Union Station in Cedar Rapids, where they enjoyed more food, beverages, and prizes.
All of the proceeds from the day’s events went to support the Eastern Iowa Honor Flights that use the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.