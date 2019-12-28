INDEPENDENCE — Following the recommendations of a presentencing report from the Department of Correctional Services, Judge Andrea Dryer pronounced sentence on Christopher Douglas Soules, 37, of Arlington for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. The maximum charge – a two-year prison term – was recommended to be suspended, and Soules be placed on probation for two years.
The defense and prosecutors agreed to have Soules be imposed a $625 minimum fine plus a $218.75 surcharge and $1,148.86 in court costs. This is in addition to a $2.5 million civil wrongful death suit awarded to the family of Kenny Mosher, 66, of Aurora, who died in the accident on April 24, 2017, near Aurora.
The defendant was accused of rear ending a tractor driven by Mosher with his truck that he was driving on the night of the incident. Soules called 911 to report the accident, but left the scene prior to Buchanan County deputies’ arrival. Mosher eventually died from his injuries.
Soules was arrested several hours later by Fayette County deputies at his Arlington home. He eventually pled guilty on November 13, 2018, and was to be sentenced on May 21. However, victim impact statements from Mosher’s families were ordered stricken from the record, as Soules’ attorneys argued they were for something for which he was not charged.
Judge Dreyer then ordered a new presentencing investigation and delayed sentencing until August. The new PSI was filed July 19.
In the sentencing document, Soules was credited for the time he served in jail prior to being bonded out. As terms of his probation, Soules was ordered to abstain from using alcohol or any other mood-altering substances, except for any prescription medications he may be taking under a doctor’s order. He is also to undergo any treatment recommended by the Department of Correctional Services.
Originally published on August 24 and 28.