INDEPENDENCE – A beginning trapper workshop is scheduled for the Buchanan County area later this month. Participants can expect to learn the basics of trapping, ethical and responsible techniques, proper gear, skinning/fur handling methods, trap types, and more. The importance of being a responsible trapper will be emphasized throughout the workshop.
The Buchanan County Wildlife Seminar: Iowa Furharvesters, Fur Buyers and Taxidermists is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cedar Rock Visitor Center near Quasqueton.
“It’s our hope that these events will be popular with beginner trappers – young and old – who are interested in getting into trapping but just aren’t sure how to start, have their questions answered, and gain some hands-on experience,” said Vince Evelsizer, furbearer wildlife research biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“Regulated trapping can be an effective management tool to help keep some of our furbearer populations in check, like raccoons, coyotes, and opossums. It’s also an excellent way to spend time with your family outdoors, enjoy the fall colors, and get some great exercise,” said Evelsizer.
There is more workshop information online, including registration forms, at https://register-ed.com/programs/iowa/154-iowa-advanced-skills-and-opportunities.
The Iowa DNR is exploring additional beginner trapping workshops in the spring and fall of 2020.
Iowa’s furbearer hunting and trapping seasons begin November 2.