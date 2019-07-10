WATERLOO – On Tuesday, July 30, Cedar Valley Hospice will transform the UAW Hall in Waterloo into its own space odyssey, welcoming children to its space-themed grief camp. This year’s motto is A Blast into Exploration.
The annual camp, marking its sixth year, aims to help children ages 5-12 who are grieving the death of a friend or loved one.
Children will be able to share their story of their loss with other kids and learn about grief through participating in fun activities related to the theme. Camp will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a closing ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
The day’s activities are free and all campers will receive lunch and a t-shirt.
The experts at Cedar Valley Hospice understand that children grieve differently than adults. A special program, The Eucalyptus Tree, was designed to help kids understand their thoughts and feelings when grieving the death or terminal illness of someone special to them.
There is also a session for adults at 1:30 p.m. aimed at helping guardians support their families during a time of loss and/or transition.
Registration is open to any child regardless of their affiliation to Cedar Valley Hospice. Deadline is Friday, July 12. For more information or to register, call Heather P. at 319-272-2002.