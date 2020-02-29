INDEPENDENCE – Recognized nationally as a hosta expert, Josh Spece will be featured in the premier episode of a new Iowa-based gardening show.
“Gardening With Steil” will debut on Sunday, March 1, at 2:30 p.m. on your local Iowa PBS channel. Host Aaron Steil from Iowa State University’s Reiman Gardens is joined by Cindy Haynes with Iowa State University Horticulture Extension to share current garden trends in this gardening special.
According to ISU Extension, “Cindy travels to Independence to learn about succulents and airplants from industry expert Josh Spece, while Aaron explores becoming a citizen scientist with a volunteer from the Iowa Butterfly Survey Network. Cindy also discusses how to design a cutting garden and how to make cut flower arrangements using some unexpected plants from your backyard.”
To see all broadcast dates and times, visit iowapbs.org.
Spece is one of the vendors at the Buchanan County Master Gardener Symposium today at First Presbyterian Church.