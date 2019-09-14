QUASQUETON – On Saturday, September 21, Spirit of Life Christian Church will be celebrating four years since opening the doors to worship and serve the Lord! The public is invited to stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. and help celebrate. Check out the new church location at 406 East Cedar Street in Quasqueton, meet Pastor James Wolf, and enjoy the food and entertainment.
If you are looking for a place to worship, come check us out:
• Children’s Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.
• Sunday service, 9 a.m.
• Wednesday Bible study and Kids Zone youth program, 6:30 p.m.