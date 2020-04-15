Usually when you think of sports, you think of competition and cheering crowds. But the lessons you learn while training could become life lessons and you never know when you will need them.
Canaan Bower is a husky 16-year old wrestler from New Mexico. He’s accustomed to dominating his opponents on the mat.
Instead of in competition, Bower found himself facing off with an alleged child abductor. Bower used the techniques, that he practices every day, to subdue a man who allegedly tried to snatch children from their mother outside a bus station in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
On March 25th, Bower was pumping gas across the street from a bus stop, when he first heard the commotion. “She kept screaming and I could tell after looking that she was trying to avoid this guy, trying to get away,” Bower recalled. “He was going through people like crazy.”
The 16-year old sped across the street in his truck and tore inside the blood-splattered entrance of a corner store where he found the suspect trying to kick down the office door, where the woman and her children had barricaded themselves.
Seconds before Bower intervened, the suspect attacked a mother of three children. She was stunned, but the woman swiftly regained her balance, grabbed her kids, and fled inside the Chucky’s Food Mart. One customer attempted to hold the door shut, but the suspect over-powered him, beat him and eventually entered the store.
Bower says he was worried the perpetrator had a knife or a gun, because there was so much blood, but within seconds, the massive teen wrestler wrapped his arms around the suspected kidnappers neck and dragged him back into the open area of the store. From there Bower used his wrestling experience by flipping the suspect onto his back and pinning him there.
Bower described that as soon as he slammed him to the ground, he started squeezing his head a little bit and the guy gave up.
Bower outmuscled suspected kidnapper Daniel Beltran Arroyo, 21, by using the instincts that he has learned through wrestling. It was about 4 minutes that Bower held him down before the sheriff’s deputy stormed in and handcuffed Arroyo.
Law enforcement also dubbed the teenage wrestler a hero. They stated that what he did was “very heroic”. Not many adults would have done what he did.
Another story that surfaced last week; UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith said he got into a vicious brawl with a home intruder on early Sunday morning, April 5th, in what he calls “one of the toughest fights” of his life.
According to Smith, he woke up at 4 a.m. on Sunday morning when his wife heard a stranger in his home. Smith says he got into a life-and-death struggle with the man, Luke Haberman, and had to fight him tooth-and-nail for five minutes before the police arrived on the scene. The man broke into Smith’s house through the garage.
Smith stated that, it was one of the toughest fights he’s had in his whole life. He says he went into that fight ready to die. “Nobody smart breaks into a house in the middle of the night unarmed. When they break in at night, it’s to hurt people,”
Smith said, “No normal human is able to fight like that. I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him. Every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.”
Smith said that he and his family were not injured in the attack but he admits it was a “terrifying” experience. Although Smith is one of the top-ranked light heavyweights in the UFC, he was not prepared to fight someone in his house in the middle of the night, and he says the situation left him and his family frightened.
“I didn’t know it was possible to be that terrified,” Smith said.
Haberman, the man who broke into Smith’s home, was arrested by Nebraska police and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.