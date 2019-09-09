Thursday, Sept. 12
EAST BUCHANAN volleyball hosts Marquette Catholic, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
EAST BUCHANAN football at Edgewood-Colesburg, 7 p.m.
JESUP football hosts MFL Mar-Mac, 7 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football at North Tama, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE football at Maquoketa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
INDEPENDENCE cross country meet with Benton, Clear Creek Amana, Columbus Catholic, Isaac Newton Christian Academy, Meskwaki, Mt. Vernon, North Linn, Solon, Vinton-Shellsburg and Williamsburg at Benton, 9 a.m.
JESUP cross country meet at Monticello, 9 a.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball tournament at Aplington-Parkersburg, 9 a.m.
WEST CENTRAL volleyball with Alburnett, Central Elkader, JESUP, North Linn and South Winneshiek at Jesup, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, OELWEIN and WAPSIE VALLEY cross country meet at STARMONT, 5 p.m.
JESUP volleyball hosts Dike-New Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE volleyball at Clear Creek Amana, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
EAST BUCHANAN volleyball at Midland, 5:15 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE volleyball hosts Decorah, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
EAST BUCHANAN football hosts Grundy Center, 7 p.m.
JESUP football at BCLUW, 7 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football hosts GMG (homecoming), 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE football hosts Center Point-Urbana, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
OELWEIN volleyball tournament with EAST BUCHANAN, Edgewood-Colesburg, INDEPENDENCE, Maquoketa Valley, STARMONT and West Delaware at West Delaware, 9 a.m.
JESUP volleyball tournament at Springville, 9 a.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball tournament at West Waterloo, 9 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
WAPSIE VALLEY cross country meet at Denver, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
INDEPENDENCE cross country meet with Alburnett, Beckman Catholic, Benton, Columbus Catholic, South Tama, Union, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware at Vinton-Shellsburg, 9 a.m.
JESUP volleyball triangular with Columbus Catholic and Union at Columbus Catholic, 5 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN volleyball at Maquoketa Valley, 5:15 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG volleyball host triangular with Denver and WAPSIE VALLEY, 5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE volleyball at Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG and WAPSIE VALLEY cross country meet at Grundy Center, 4:30 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN volleyball hosts Springville, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
EAST BUCHANAN football at North Tama, 7 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football at South Winneshiek, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE football at West Delaware, 7:30 p.m.
JESUP football hosts South Hardin (homecoming), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
INDEPENDENCE cross country meet with Don Bosco, Dyersville, EAST BUCHANAN, Maquoketa Valley, New Hampton, Postville, South Winneshiek, Waterloo Columbus and West Delaware at Independence Mental Health Facility, 8:45 a.m.
JESUP volleyball tournament at Decorah, 8:30 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE volleyball tournament with Adel DeSoto Minburn, Bettendorft, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, East Dubuque, Iowa City, Iowa City Liberty and North Scott at Dubuque Senior High School, 9 a.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball tournament at Decorah, 9 a.m.