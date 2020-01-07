Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Thursday, Jan. 9

EAST BUCHANAN wrestling meet at Midland, 6 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE wrestling hosts meet with Vinton-Shellsburg and Williamsburg, 6 p.m.

JESUP wrestling meet at West Marshall, 6:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling meet at BCLUW, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

EAST BUCHANAN girls basketball and then boys basketball at North Linn, 6 p.m.

JESUP girls basketball and then boys basketball at Union, 6:15 p.m.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG girls basketball and then boys basketball hosts WAPSIE VALLEY, 6:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE girls basketball at Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE boys basketball hosts Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

INDEPENDENCE wrestling tournament at Benton, 8 a.m.

JESUP wrestling tournament at BGM, 10 a.m.

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG and WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling tournament at Tripoli, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

INDEPENDENCE bowling hosts Marion at Lucky 10 Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN wrestling hosts tournament with NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, 6 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN girls and then boys basketball at Central City, 6 p.m.

JESUP girls and then boys basketball host SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG, 6:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY girls and then boys basketball host Hudson, 6:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE girls basketball hosts Center Point-Urbana, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

EAST BUCHANAN wrestling meet at North Linn, 6 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE wrestling hosts meet with Beckman Catholic and Clear Creek Amana, 6 p.m.

JESUP wrestling hosts AGWSR and Denver, 6:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY hosts wrestling meet with SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

EAST BUCHANAN girls and then boys basketball at Alburnett, 6 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY girls and then boys basketball host JESUP, 6:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE girls and then boys basketball at Benton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

INDEPENDENCE wrestling meet at Osage, 9 a.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling meet at Decorah, 9 a.m.

JESUP and NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY wrestling tournament at Hudson, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 20

JESUP girls basketball at Hudson, 6:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY girls and then boys basketball hosts Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE boys basketball hosts Charles City, 7:30 p.m.

JESUP boys basketball at Hudson, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

INDEPENDENCE bowling vs. Vinton-Shellsburg at Berry’s Lanes, 4 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN wrestling meet at Don Bosco, 6 p.m.

STARMONT girls and then boys basketball host EAST BUCHANAN, 6 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE girls basketball hosts Marion, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE boys basketball at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

EAST BUCHANAN wrestling hosts meet with Lisbon and Maquoketa Valley, 6 p.m.

JESUP wrestling hosts meet with Aplington-Parkersburg and South Hardin, 6:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling hosts Dike-New Hartford and East Marshall, 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

EAST BUCHANAN girls basketball at Maquoketa Valley, 6 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN boys basketball at Maquoketa Valley, 6 p.m.

JESUP girls basketball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY girls basketball at Columbus Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE girls basketball hosts Clear Creek Amana, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE boys basketball at Clear Creek Amana, 7:30 p.m.

JESUP boys basketball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 7:45 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY boys basketball at Columbus Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Tags