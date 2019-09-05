Tuesday, Sept. 10
OELWEIN cross country meet with Aplington-Parkersburg, Charles City, Clarksville, Crestwood, Decorah, Denver, Don Bosco, Grundy Center, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, INDEPENDENCE, JESUP, Mason City, Nashua-Plainfield, New Hampton, North Butler, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, Tripoli, Valley Lutheran, WAPSIE VALLEY, Waterloo Columbus, Waterloo East, Waukon, Waverly-Shell Rock, Webster City and Western Dubuque at Wartburg College, 4:50 p.m.
JESUP volleyball hosts SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG, 5:30 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, 5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE volleyball hosts Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball meet at Union, 4:30 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN volleyball hosts Marquette Catholic, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
EAST BUCHANAN football at Edgewood-Colesburg, 7 p.m.
JESUP football hosts MFL Mar-Mac, 7 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football at North Tama, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE football at Maquoketa, 7:30 p.m..
Saturday, Sept. 14
INDEPENDENCE cross country meet with Benton, Clear Creek Amana, Columbus Catholic, Isaac Newton Christian Academy, Meskwaki, Mt. Vernon, North Linn, Solon, Vinton-Shellsburg and Williamsburg at Benton, 9 a.m.
JESUP cross country meet at Monticello, 9 a.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball tournament at Aplington-Parkersburg, 9 a.m.
WEST CENTRAL volleyball with Alburnett, Central Elkader, JESUP, North Linn and South Winneshiek at Jesup, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, OELWEIN and WAPSIE VALLEY cross country meet at STARMONT, 5 p.m.
JESUP volleyball hosts Dike-New Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE volleyball at Clear Creek Amana, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
EAST BUCHANAN volleyball at Midland, 5:15 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE volleyball hosts Decorah, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
EAST BUCHANAN football hosts Grundy Center, 7 p.m.
JESUP football at BCLUW, 7 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football hosts GMG (homecoming), 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE football hosts Center Point-Urbana, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
OELWEIN volleyball tournament with EAST BUCHANAN, Edgewood-Colesburg, INDEPENDENCE, Maquoketa Valley, STARMONT and West Delaware at West Delaware, 9 a.m.
JESUP volleyball tournament at Springville, 9 a.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball tournament at West Waterloo, 9 a.m.