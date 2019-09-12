Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Saturday, Sept. 14

INDEPENDENCE cross country meet with Benton, Clear Creek Amana, Columbus Catholic, Isaac Newton Christian Academy, Meskwaki, Mt. Vernon, North Linn, Solon, Vinton-Shellsburg and Williamsburg at Benton, 9 a.m.

JESUP cross country meet at Monticello, 9 a.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball tournament at Aplington-Parkersburg, 9 a.m.

WEST CENTRAL volleyball with Alburnett, Central Elkader, JESUP, North Linn and South Winneshiek at Jesup, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, OELWEIN and WAPSIE VALLEY cross country meet at STARMONT, 5 p.m.

JESUP volleyball hosts Dike-New Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE volleyball at Clear Creek Amana, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19

EAST BUCHANAN volleyball at Midland, 5:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE volleyball hosts Decorah, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

EAST BUCHANAN football hosts Grundy Center, 7 p.m.

JESUP football at BCLUW, 7 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY football hosts GMG (homecoming), 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE football hosts Center Point-Urbana (homecoming), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

OELWEIN volleyball tournament with EAST BUCHANAN, Edgewood-Colesburg, INDEPENDENCE, Maquoketa Valley, STARMONT and West Delaware at West Delaware, 9 a.m.

JESUP volleyball tournament at Springville, 9 a.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY volleyball tournament at West Waterloo, 9 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

WAPSIE VALLEY cross country meet at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

INDEPENDENCE cross country meet with Alburnett, Beckman Catholic, Benton, Columbus Catholic, South Tama, Union, Vinton-Shellsburg and West Delaware at Vinton-Shellsburg, 9 a.m.

JESUP volleyball triangular with Columbus Catholic and Union at Columbus Catholic, 5 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN volleyball at Maquoketa Valley, 5:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE volleyball at Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.

