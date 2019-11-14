Tuesday, Nov. 26
EAST BUCHANAN boys basketball hosts STARMONT, 6 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN girls basketball hosts STARMONT, 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE girls basketball hosts Beckman Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 2
EAST BUCHANAN and WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling tournament at North Linn, 5:30 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN boys basketball at Lisbon, 6 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN girls basketball at Lisbon, 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE girls basketball at Charles City, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
JESUP hosts wrestling dual with Maquoketa Valley and South Winneshiek, 5 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN boys basketball hosts Cedar Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN girls basketball hosts Cedar Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE girls basketball at West Delaware, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE girls basketball hosts West Delaware, 7:30 p.m.
OELWEIN boys basketball hosts JESUP, 7:45 p.m.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG girls basketball hosts JESUP, 7:45 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY girls basketball at Hudson, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
JESUP wrestling hosts dual with Don Bosco and WAPSIE VALLEY, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
INDEPENDENCE bowling at Vinton-Shellsburg, 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE wrestling tournament hosting Alburnett, Algona, Ankeny, Carlisle, Christian Brothers, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Clear Creek Amana, Crestwood, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Fennimore, Ft. Dodge, Ft. Madison, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar, Lisbon, Maquoketa, Marian Catholic, New Hampton, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, Notre Dame, Osage, Pleasant Valley, Prairie, Simley, Smithville, Solon, South Tama, St. Thomas Academy, Waterloo East and Xavier, 4 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN boys basketball at Midland, 6 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN girls basketball at Midland, 6 p.m.
JESUP girls basketball hosts WAPSIE VALLEY, 6:15 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE boys basketball hosts Maquoketa, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE girls basketball at Maquoketa, 7:30 p.m.
JESUP boys basketball hosts WAPSIE VALLEY, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
INDEPENDENCE wrestling tournament hosting Alburnett, Algona, Ankeny, Carlisle, Christian Brothers, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Clear Creek Amana, Crestwood, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines Roosevelt, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Fennimore, Ft. Dodge, Ft. Madison, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar, Lisbon, Maquoketa, Marian Catholic, New Hampton, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, Notre Dame, Osage, Pleasant Valley, Prairie, Simley, Smithville, Solon, South Tama, St. Thomas Academy, Waterloo East and Xavier, 7 a.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling hosts tournament with Anamosa, Central City, Central Springs, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Eagle Grove, HLV, Nashua-Plainfield, North Linn, OELWEIN, Riceville, Rockford, South Winneshiek, Tripoli and Waukon, 8:30 a.m.
JESUP wrestling hosts tournament with AGWSR, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Maquoketa, New Hampton, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, North Tama, Osage, Postville, Waterloo West and West Branch, 10 a.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY and WAPSIE VALLEY girls basketball tournament at Upper Iowa University, TBD
Tuesday, Dec. 10
EAST BUCHANAN boys basketball hosts Easton Valley, 6 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN girls basketball hosts Easton Valley, 6 p.m.
JESUP girls basketball hosts Hudson, 6:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY girls basketball at Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE boys basketball hosts Solon, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE girls basketball at Solon, 7:30 p.m.
JESUP boys basketball hosts Hudson, 7:45 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY boys basketball at Dike-New Hartford, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
INDEPENDENCE wrestling dual with Center Point-Urbana at NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, 6 p.m.
OELWEIN wrestling hosts meet with Charles City, EAST BUCHANAN and South Winneshiek, 6 p.m.
JESUP wrestling dual with East Marshall and SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
INDEPENDENCE bowling hosts West Delaware, 4 p.m.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY wrestling hosts dual with Center Point-Urbana and INDEPENDENCE, 6 p.m.
JESUP girls basketball hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY girls basketball hosts Columbus Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE boys basketball at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE girls basketball at Central DeWitt, 7:30 p.m.
JESUP boys basketball hosts Aplington-Parkersburg, 7:45 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY boys basketball hosts Columbus Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
INDEPENDENCE wrestling invitational at South Tama, 9:30 a.m.
OELWEIN wrestling hosts tournament with Byron, Clayton Ridge, Edgewood-Colesburg, JESUP, Monticello, North Tama, St. Ansgar, STARMONT, Tipton and Waterloo East, 10 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE bowling invitational at Lancer Lanes (Cedar Rapids), 1 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
EAST BUCHANAN, INDEPENDENCE, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY and WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling at West Delaware Invitational, 5 p.m.
JESUP girls basketball at Denver, 6:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY girls basketball at Union, 6:15 p.m.
JESUP boys basketball at Denver, 7:45 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY boys basketball at Union, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
EAST BUCHANAN boys basketball hosts Calamus Wheatland, 6 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN girls basketball hosts Calamus Wheatland, 6 p.m.
OELWEIN wrestling hosts dual with EAST BUCHANAN and South Winneshiek, 6 p.m.
JESUP girls basketball at Dike-New Hartford, 6:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY girls basketball at Aplington-Parkersburg, 6:15 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE girls basketball at Clear Creek-Amana, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE boys basketball hosts Clear Creek-Amana, 7:30 p.m.
JESUP boys basketball at Dike-New Hartford, 7:45 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY boys basketball at Union, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
EAST BUCHANAN wrestling dual with Central City at Alburnett, 6 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE wrestling dual with South Tama at Benton, 6 p.m.
JESUP wrestling dual with Dike-New Hartford at North Tama, 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
INDEPENDENCE and WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling tournament at Young Arena (Battle of Waterloo), 9 a.m.
EAST BUCHANAN boys basketball at Maquoketa Valley, 6 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN girls basketball at Maquoketa Valley, 6 p.m.
JESUP girls basketball hosts Columbus Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY girls basketball hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 6:15 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE boys basketball at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE girls basketball hosts Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
JESUP boys basketball hosts Columbus Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY boys basketball hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
INDEPENDENCE and WAPSIE VALLEY wrestling tournament at Young Arena (Battle of Waterloo), 9 a.m.
STARMONT wrestling hosts tournament with EAST BUCHANAN, JESUP and OELWEIN, 10 a.m.
INDEPENDENCE bowling at Lance Lanes (Cedar Rapids), 1 p.m.