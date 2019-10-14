Thursday, Oct. 17
STARMONT volleyball tournament with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville, TBD
JESUP cross country hosts meet with Aplington-Parkersburg, BCLUW, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Grundy Center, Hudson, South Hardin, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG, Union, WAPSIE VALLEY and West Marshall, 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE cross country WAMAC meet with Beckman Catholic, Benton, Central DeWitt, Clear Creek Amana, Maquoketa, Marion, Mt. Vernon, Solon, South Tama, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware and Williamsburg at Hart Ridge Golf Course, 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE volleyball WAMAC tournament with Beckman Catholic, Benton, Central DeWitt, Clear Creek Amana, Maquoketa, Marion, Mt. Vernon, Solon, South Tama, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Delaware and Williamsburg at Marion, 4 p.m.
STARMONT cross country meet with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville at Central City, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
JESUP football at Regina, 7 p.m.
EAST BUCHANAN football hosts WAPSIE VALLEY, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE football at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
JESUP volleyball tournament at Dike-New Hartford, 9 a.m.
STARMONT volleyball tournament with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Cedar Valley Christian, Central City, EAST BUCHANAN, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, Marquette Catholic, Midland, North Linn, Prince of Peace and Springville at East Buchanan, 10 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
EAST BUCHANAN football at Hudson, 7 p.m.
JESUP football hosts East Marshall, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENCE football hosts Decorah, 7:30 p.m.
WAPSIE VALLEY football hosts Grundy Center, 7:30 p.m.