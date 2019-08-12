Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, STARMONT, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG and JESUP cross country meet at Edgewood-Colesburg, 4:30 p.m.

JESUP volleyball at Nashua-Plainfield, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29

EAST BUCHANAN volleyball hosts triangular with JESUP and Springville, 5 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE volleyball triangular with Beckman Catholic and Western Dubuque-Epworth at Beckman Catholic, 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

JESUP football at Hudson, 7 p.m.

EAST BUCHANAN football hosts Maquoketa Valley, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE football hosts OELWEIN, 7:30 p.m.

WAPSIE VALLEY football hosts Clayton Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

INDEPENDENCE volleyball hosts tournament with Benton, OELWEIN, Springville, STARMONT, Valley Lutheran and West Delaware, 9 a.m.

JESUP volleyball tournament at Cascade, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

OELWEIN cross country hosts meet with Beckman Catholic, Center Point-Urbana, Central Elkader, Columbus Catholic, Decorah, Denver, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, Edgewood-Colesburg, JESUP, Kee, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY, North Linn, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG, Union, WAPSIE VALLEY, Waukon, West Delaware, Western Dubuque and Waverly-Shell Rock at Hickory Grove Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.

JESUP volleyball host triangular with Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley, 5:30 p.m.

OELWEIN volleyball hosts triangular meet against WAPSIE VALLEY and WEST CENTRAL, 5:30 p.m.

