In the Saturday, July 20 issue of the Independence Bulletin Journal, two quotes from Jesup baseball head coach Bruce Wall was attributed to Tim Sauer. Also, J-Hawks left fielder Brendon Seibert’s name was incorrectly spelled in a quote. The Independence Bulletin Journal regrets these two errors.

