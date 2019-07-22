In the Saturday, July 20 issue of the Independence Bulletin Journal, two quotes from Jesup baseball head coach Bruce Wall was attributed to Tim Sauer. Also, J-Hawks left fielder Brendon Seibert’s name was incorrectly spelled in a quote. The Independence Bulletin Journal regrets these two errors.
Corrections to July 20 Jesup baseball article
Dick Fridley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 45%
- Feels Like: 85°
- Heat Index: 85°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 84°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:50:42 AM
- Sunset: 08:37:10 PM
- Dew Point: 60°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. High 84F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 83F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Experienced local carpenter opens new business
- Independence advances to state tournament
- Mustangs season ends with regional loss to West Delaware
- Fundraiser for Jon and Vicki Carlin set for August 11
- Buchanan County Sheriff's log: July 7-13, 2019
- Pew Ride honors late pastor
- WAMAC West All-Conference softball selections
- Hupke shuts out Marion in Mustangs Regional win
- Dog days of summer
- North Linn eliminates Jesup in pitcher’s duel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.